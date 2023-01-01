Skip to Content
AP California
Chargers’ Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers’ opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back.

Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as the only other players to achieve the feat. McCaffrey is the only running back with multiple 100-catch seasons. He initially broke the league’s single-season mark with 107 receptions in 2018 with Carolina and then had 116 in 2019.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

