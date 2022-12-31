Skip to Content
Trees falls and kills Santa Cruz man at Lighthouse Field State Beach

Tim Sukovaty Senior Park Aide

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Department of Parks and Recreations said a 72-year-old man died after a tree fell on him Saturday.

At 1:30 p.m. a 911 call came in about a man under a fallen tree at Lighthouse Field State Beach, said police. State Parks First Responders, Santa Cruz Police Department, Santa Cruz Fire, and AMR responded, extricated the patient, and provided the patient care.

The man was only identified as a Santa Cruz resident.

"We extend our thoughts and prayers to the victim’s family and loved ones,"said California Parks and Recs. in a statement.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

