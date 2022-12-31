Georgia Bulldogs defeat Ohio State Buckeyes to advance to the College Football Playoff Championship

The Georgia Bulldogs have advanced to the College Football Playoff Championship after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 42-41 in the second semifinal College Football Playoff game Saturday.

The Bulldogs will face the TCU Horned Frogs Monday, January 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for the Championship game.

The No. 4 Buckeyes were leading by six points in the fourth quarter of the semifinal game, but No. 1 Georgia rallied with less than two minutes in the game at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta to pull ahead by a point, and Ohio State could not catch up.

Georgia became the first team to comeback from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit in College Football Playoff history, according to the NCAA.

Earlier Saturday, No. 3 Texas Christian University’s Horned Frogs came into the semifinal game as underdogs and pulled a major upset, delivering a thrilling 51-45 win against No. 2 Michigan Wolverines.

Heisman runner-up Max Duggan threw for 225 yards and four total touchdowns, while running back Emari Demarcado added 150 yards on the ground at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

