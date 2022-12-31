Evacuation warnings issued for the parts of Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation warnings for people living in vicinity of Santa Rita Creek, in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood due to flooding.

The warning impacts areas north of Russell Road, East of Bellinzona Road, South of St Moritz Way, and West of San Juan Grade, and West of Paul Avenue, including England Avenue, Cornwall Street, Newlyn Street, Denner Road, Russell and Rogge Road.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office says this is a precautionary warning as the storm passes through the area and causes the Creek’s water level to rise. County officials expect it will spill over the banks.

These warnings are effective immediately.

Sand bag locations can be found, here.