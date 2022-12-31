Evacuation warnings and road closures for Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation warnings for people living in vicinity of Santa Rita Creek, in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood due to flooding.

The warning impacts areas north of Russell Road, East of Bellinzona Road, South of St Moritz Way, and West of San Juan Grade, and West of Paul Avenue, including England Avenue, Cornwall Street, Newlyn Street, Denner Road, Russell and Rogge Road.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office says this is a precautionary warning as the storm passes through the area and causes the Creek’s water level to rise. County officials expect it will spill over the banks.

These warnings are effective immediately.

Sand bag locations can be found, here.

The Following roads are closed in the county:

Alisal Road From 2262 Alisal Road to Zabala Road/Alisal Road -Flooding Coast Road

Corey Road At San Juan Road Flooding -Tree Down on Roadway

Echo Valley Road Between 508 Echo Valley Road & Tustin Road -Flooding

Fern Canyon Road Between Spruce Way and Highway 1 - Fallen Tree on Power Lines and Fire Station Property

Flanders Drive Between 25263 and 25383 Flanders Drive - Fallen Tree on Power Lines.

Lewis Road Between Salinas Road and Lewis Court - Flooding, Tree on Roadway

Mesa Drive Between Mesa Court and Hatton Road - Fallen Trees on Power Lines

Murphy Road From Highway 129 to San Juan Road - Flooding

Old Stage Road Between Zabala Road and Chualar Road - Flooding

River Road Between Foothill Road and Camphora Road - Mud on the Road

To keep up with closures, click here.