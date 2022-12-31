Skip to Content
15 dead, 47 injured in western Mexico bus crash

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Fifteen people are dead and 47 are being treated for their injuries after a bus carrying holiday season tourists flipped on a highway in Mexico’s Pacific coast state of Nayarit. Officials in the nearby state of Guanajuato said all the passengers were from the same city, Leon, in that state. Prosecutors in Nayarit said Saturday that the accident occurred late Friday, on a rural stretch of road. The dead included at least four children. Local media said the travelers were returning from Guayabitos, a beach town north of Puerto Vallarta.  There was no immediate information on the condition of the wounded.

