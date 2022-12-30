Video: Officer threatens to arrest Southwest customers at BNA

By Daniel Smithson

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Southwest Airlines on Thursday again canceled thousands of flights.

About 2,300 were canceled. The airline’s travel issues have caused people to miss work, weddings and for some, they can’t get crucial medicines and equipment they need.

The issues have caused frustrations for passengers in Nashville during all of this. In a video seen all over TikTok, an officer can be heard threatening jail time to those Southwest customers who lost their tickets due to cancelations. The officer was heard saying the passengers could be arrested for trespassing for being beyond a secured area without a valid ticket.

The Nashville International Airport (BNA) released a statement saying they’re working to provide the best passenger experience for all and that Southwest Airlines personnel requested a police officer to “escort passengers to the pre-security ticketing counter.”

Southwest says the airline hopes its flight schedule is back to normal on Friday.

