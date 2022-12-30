Rain or shine, “First Night Monterey” will host 30th New Year’s Eve Celebration

MONTEREY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Convention Center is quiet today. But the building will be packed with activities and people tomorrow.

“First Night Monterey '' will be celebrating its 30th celebration. According to long-time volunteer Nancy Selfridge, the rain that’s expected tomorrow isn’t going to stop the event from happening either.

“Everything that we can is being moved inside,” Selfridge said. “Unfortunately, we had to cancel the procession, but everything else will still go on rain or shine. This is the 30th year. It's very exciting, and we're looking forward to having a nice, large family crowd here tomorrow night.”

People will get the chance tomorrow to come into different sections of the convention center, see live bands, and enjoy free activities for the kids. This event sees many people from out of town enjoying the new year together.

It even attracts people who are volunteering for the first time, like Ramin Aghayev.

“I think it's a great, great initiative to get people together, you know,” Aghayev said. “Nancy and her staff and me doing a lot of stuff to get this organized and this Monterey community, I think it's a big one, and this is another way to get people together.”

Not only will this event have something for everybody. It can also be enjoyed without alcohol.

“I think that there's no need for another alcohol or something else to have fun,” Aghayev said. “You know, having people together, having general activities together is bringing a lot of joy and fun.”

Selfridge echoed Aghayev saying, “We have all kinds of different activities for everyone, so they can pick and choose what they want to attend and have a good time at the events.”

MST is offering free rides to people looking to go to the event. The event will kick off at 3 p.m.

More information on this can be seen at www.firstnightmonterey.org or by calling 831-373-4778.