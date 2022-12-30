Lehecka upsets Zverev, Czechs lead Germany 2-0 at United Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Jiri Lehecka has scored a 6-4, 6-2 upset win over world No. 12 Alexander Zverev to help give the Czech Republic a 2-0 lead over Germany at the United Cup. The 21-year-old Lehecka broke four times in the Group C match at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney. Marie Bouzkova later beat Jule Niemeier 6-2, 7-5 in the second match to give the Czechs a 2-0 lead. Czech women’s No. 1 Petra Kvitova can clinch the tie on Sunday when she faces Laura Siegemund. In other matches, Brazil took a 2-0 lead over Norway at Brisbane. World 15th-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia beat Malene Helgo 6-4, 6-2 and Felipe Meligeni Alves defeated Viktor Durasovic 6-3, 6-3.

