Israel indicts soldiers for trying to bomb Palestinian home

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says its prosecutor has filed indictments against two soldiers who allegedly hurled an explosive device at a Palestinian home in the occupied West Bank last month. It’s a rare instance of Israeli troops facing serious charges over an offense against Palestinians. The army announced late on Thursday that prosecutors charged the two soldiers with making an explosive device, aggravated intentional assault, intentional harm to property and impeaching the investigation. The court ordered the soldiers to remain in detention until a hearing next month. The indictment said the two defendants acted out of revenge for the abduction of the body of an Israeli schoolboy in the flashpoint West Bank city of Jenin on Nov. 22.

