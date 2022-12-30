Greece: Remote town officials fired over Turkey group claim

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities are investigating a town mayor’s decision to transfer or dismiss other local government officials based on allegations related to a 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. Regional officials told The Associated Press on Friday that the actions in the small town of Iasmos were under review. The area is home to a Muslim minority that is largely Turkish-speaking. Mayor Oder Mumin announced Thursday that he was assuming the responsibilities of senior municipal officials. He demanded the resignation of elected and appointed town officials he claimed were loyal to a network linked to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. Turkey blames Gulen for the failed 2016 coup and considers his network to be a terrorist organization.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.