Senators come back to win in OT, end Capitals’ win streak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex DeBrincat tied the game and scored in overtime to help the Ottawa Senators snap the Capitals’ five game winning streak by beating Washington 4-3. The Senators have won two in a row. Alex Ovechkin scored his 803rd career goal in Washington’s first loss since Dec. 15. Darcy Kuemper stopped 41 of the 45 shots he faced. Ottawa’s Cam Talbot rebounded from allowing two goals on the first eight shots he faced to finish with 22 saves. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dylan Strome also scored for the Capitals.

