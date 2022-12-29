Massachusetts referee recovering after being punched by student-athlete in Cohasset

By Web staff

COHASSET, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A referee is recovering after police say he was punched by a high school basketball player in Cohasset, Massachusetts.

The incident happened at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday during a game between Boston’s Excel High School and Cohasset High School.

“(The referee) was punched in the face. It is on video. We are holding the video,” Cohasset police Chief William Quigley said.

The initial investigation indicates that a 17-year-old player from Excel High School punched a referee in the face during the game, Cohasset police said.

“An Excel Boys Basketball Team member engaged in a physical altercation with a referee during a game against Cohasset,” Excel Head of School Jerleen John wrote in a letter to the school community.

The game was immediately canceled and the Cohasset High gym was cleared.

“The involved student could face disciplinary action in accordance with the (Boston Public Schools) Code of Conduct. An investigation into this incident is ongoing, and additional disciplinary action from law enforcement is possible,” John wrote.

The referee involved did not require medical attention.

“He was not transported to the hospital. And again, the detectives are still talking to people. An unfortunate incident, but at the end of the day, everyone will be OK,” Quigley said.

