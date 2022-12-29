Cyprus seeks stronger ties with India on defense, migration

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus is seeking to strengthen ties with India through agreements aimed at tighter military cooperation, expanding the use of solar energy and stemming illegal migration. Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides said after a meeting with his visiting Indian counterpart Thursday that an initial agreement would act as a springboard for talks on ways to strengthen cooperation on military and defense matters. A preliminary migration deal aims at finalizing a formal agreement that would ease the repatriation of Indians whose asylum applications have been rejected and facilitate travel for academics and other business professionals. A third deal involves Cyprus joining the International Solar Alliance, an organization that aims for wider use of solar energy technology.

