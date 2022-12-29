California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax.

The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for products

compared to men.

Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't have to pay for. Items like women's razors and shampoos targeted towards women are noticeably more expensive.

According to the California Commission, eliminating the pink tax could save women up $1,300 a year.

People in Salinas have noticed the difference between male and women hygiene products. They are relieved that the state will put an end to this ban.

"Since we have children, boys and girls, it will make a big difference," said Veronica Leon Tejada. "We will be able to save a lot of money, thousands of dollars. The truth is that women love to get ready and use very expensive products."

According to Forbes, it's estimated that, on average, women pay $2300 more per year for the same good and services as men. All together, that's $47 billion dollars extra California women are spending.