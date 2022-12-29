Big 3rd quarter gets Florida St. past No. 13 UNC women 78-71

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Makayla Timpson scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Ta’Niya Latson had 12 of her 21 points in the third quarter and Florida State beat No. 13 North Carolina 78-71. Latson’s 3-pointer sparked a 9-0 run in the third quarter as Florida State outscored North Carolina 20-10 for a 55-51 lead. Florida State (13-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) avenged last season’s 64-49 loss to North Carolina that ended a six-game winning streak in the series. Deja Kelly scored 20 points to lead North Carolina (9-3, 0-1) in its conference opener.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.