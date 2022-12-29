2 pedestrians killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man from Minnesota and a woman from New Mexico were struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street against a “don’t walk” signal at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall, Las Vegas police said Thursday.

The driver, Mykael Terrell, 28, of Las Vegas, left the scene of the 7:40 p.m. Wednesday crash before she was stopped, arrested and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, police said.

Terrell was scheduled for an initial appearance Thursday before a judge, according to court records. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Police said a 44-year-old man from Monument, Minnesota, and a 51-year-old woman from Hobbs, New Mexico, were on Fremont Street crossing 4th Street when they were struck by a burgundy colored GMC Acacia.

The pedestrian crossing is a marked walkway beneath traffic signals on a three-lane, one-way street. It is often crowded with people making their way between casinos, stores, kiosks, entertainers, bars and restaurants beneath a four-block-long lighted video canopy and a zip-line attraction.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. Their names were not provided by police and the Clark County coroner’s office did not immediately respond Thursday to messages from The Associated Press.