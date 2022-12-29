2 in custody in death of Natchitoches toddler

By KRISTY KEPLEY-STEWARD

NATCHITOCHES, Louisiana (KTBS) — Natchitoches police have arrested two people in connection with the death of a toddler on Christmas day.

Damian Jewett, 27, and Jocelyn Crenshaw, 23, both of Natchitoches, are charged with negligent homicide, a NPD spokesman said Wednesday in a news release.

Both were booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

Officers responded to medical emergency call around 4:22 p.m. Sunday at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments and found the 1-year-old child unresponsive. Life-saving measures were attempted but the child was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.

NPD detectives arrested Jewett and Crenshaw after a follow-up investigation.

The news release does not identify gender of the child nor the relationship between the couple and the child.

