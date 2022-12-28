Seaside Police offering $50 gift card for information on illegal fireworks sales

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Seaside Police Department has taken another step in its fight against illegal fireworks in city limits.

Seaside Police has posted in the past days that with the New Year approaching, they have been getting calls about fireworks throughout the city. Their Firework Task Force is out patrolling in response.

Criminal and administrative citations are being issued. Police also add that potential $1,000 fines and arrests could be implemented.

Police posted on social media Wednesday that they will offer people $50 gift cards in exchange for information on a person selling fireworks in the city. Police added that you could remain anonymous.

Beyond that, police ask anyone with information on locations fireworks are being set off to call dispatch at (831) 394-6811 or the front desk (831) 899-6748.