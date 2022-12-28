No. 18 TCU breaks past Central Arkansas for 9th win in row

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller had 20 points with 10 rebounds, and No. 18 TCU extended its win streak to nine games with a 103-57 victory over Central Arkansas. Mike Miles Jr. added 21 points as the 11-1 Horned Frogs hit triple digits in scoring for the first time since a 100-63 win over Tennessee Tech on Nov. 13, 2017. Damion Baugh had 13 points. TCU outscored the Bears 40-0 on fast-break points. Eddy Kayouloud had 14 points and Carl Daugherty 10 for 5-8 Central Arkansas, which shot a season-low 29% and lost its fourth game in a row.

