Edie Landau, TV and film producer, dies at 95

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Edyth “Edie” Landau, the Oscar-nominated producer and executive vice president of National Telefilm Associates, has died at 95.

The longtime entertainment producer died of natural causes on Saturday in her home in Century City, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, The Hollywood Reporter said Tuesday.

After studying at Wilkes College, Landau began her trailblazing career in the entertainment industry. She moved to New York City, worked at National Telefilm Associates and launched The American Film Theatre. The company was founded by Ely Landau, who she later married.

She went on to produce Oscar-nominated films “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” “Hopscotch” and “The Deadly Game” — and television shows “The David Susskind Show,” “The Play of the Week,” “The Mike Wallace Interview,” and “Open End.”

Landau became an equal rights advocate, possibly sparked by helping in 1958 to change restrictions barring women from boarding all-male passenger planes. She attended the University of West Los Angeles School of Law and became a member of the State Bar of California in 1982.

Landau also started a Beverly Hills-based agency called Nannies Unlimited to help parents and guardians with childcare services.

Recently, Landau used poetry as a way of self-expression. She has released multiple poetry books, including “Smiles for Seniors: And Anyone Else Who Can Poke Fun at Themselves,” “Life in Two Lines: Poems to Make Seniors Smile,” “Life in the Coronavirus Era: Poems to Help Seniors Smile,” “Edie’s Book of Wisdom” and “Edie’s Anatomy Lesson.”

Her son, an Oscar-winning producer of “Titanic” and “Avatar,” Jon Landau, posted a photo of the two on Instagram from his childhood Tuesday, with the caption:

“95+ incredible years. The top picture is me and my mom from when I was one year old, the bottom picture is from one week before her passing. Edie, thank you for all you taught me, thank you for the life example you always were, and thank you for all the love you bestowed on me. You will be in our hearts forever,” he said.

Landau is survived by her three children.