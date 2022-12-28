Dog taken from gas station in Kern County. Do you know these two?

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) — A family is searching for their dog taken from a gas station in Kern County.

Iris is a one-year-old female Maltipoo that the family says is very friendly and may follow anybody. The family says they traveled from San Diego to Monterey County and stopped in Lost Hills on Dec. 22.

Iris was wearing the same Christmas outfit seen in the picture below and was last seen at the Shell gas station on Highway 46 in Lost Hills.

Family searching for a missing dog last seen at a gas station in Kern County (Courtesy: Estrella Garcia)

She was captured on surveillance footage being taken by one of two young people in the gas station and leaving with the dog. The family said the pair found the dog but failed to leave a phone number.

The family says their other dog, Iris’s brother Bruno, is very sad and is constantly looking around the house for Iris, refusing even to eat.

Iris had just celebrated her 1st birthday on December 7th.

If you have any information about the location of Iris, or if you recognize either of the two people in the photo who were last seen with her, you can contact Estrella at 831-315-9296.