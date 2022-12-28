Child custody exchange turns violent Christmas day

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A child custody exchange on Christmas day in west Shreveport turned violent after shots were fired during an argument.

The incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bert Kouns and Walker Road. Police said Leighton Mash, 29, and his girlfriend were conducting a custody exchange between her children and the children’s father.

The two men got into an argument and police said Mash fired into the other man’s car, which was occupied by him and his two small children. The children’s father returned fire but no one was injured.

Mash ran away but was found a few blocks away by patrol officers. He was charged with aggravated property damage. Additional charges are possible. Mash remains in jail.

n 2018, a “safe exchange” location was created at the front of the patrol desk at the Shreveport Police Complex. SPD encourages everyone to utilize that area for child custody exchanges or purchasing items from someone you do not know. There is always a desk sergeant available to assist and the area is under continuous video surveillance.

