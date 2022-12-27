Ravens bring back LB Josh Bynes to practice squad

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed linebacker Josh Bynes to the practice squad. The Ravens waived Bynes last week. He started the first seven games of the season for Baltimore but has not played since. The acquisition of Roquan Smith in a trade from Chicago earlier this season made Bynes more expendable. Smith and Patrick Queen are entrenched as the team’s starting inside linebackers, and those two haven’t missed many snaps lately. The 33-year-old Bynes has appeared in 138 games for the Ravens, Lions, Cardinals and Bengals.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.