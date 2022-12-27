Official: Car crashes into street party in Nigeria; 7 killed

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities say a car crashed out of control into a crowded street party in southern Nigeria, killing seven people and injuring 29 others, including children. An official says the driver lost control and plowed into the crowd Tuesday at the carnival gathering in Nigeria’s Cross River State. Witnesses said thousands of people had gathered to watch the bikers’ stunts when the car crashed, scattering victims along a road. A spokesman for Cross River Gov. Ben Ayade said the official canceled the parade and directed security agencies to arrest the car’s driver. Ayade also ordered an investigation and expressed sympathies for the victims and their families.

By CHINEDU ASADU By Associated Press

