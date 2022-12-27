Skip to Content
today at 12:52 PM
North Salinas experiences severe flooding during storm

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- In less than 12 hours, North Salinas streets are experiencing almost a foot of water.

You can see several homes in the area experiencing severe flooding. This should continue to be a problem throughout the weeks as the storm is slated to persist almost daily.

Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig said sandbags and sand are available on Russell Road by Paule Avenue and Eisenhower Street.

County Public Works and Salinas Public Works will work in the area to ensure homes are not damaged.

The photo in the thumbnail was taken on Denner Road facing Paul Avenue in Salinas.

Ricardo Tovar

