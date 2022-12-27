Knicks’ Jalen Brunson sits for Dallas reunion with sore hip

DALLAS (AP) — Jalen Brunson is missing his first Dallas reunion after the New York point guard was ruled out of a meeting with the Mavericks with a sore right hip. Brunson played when the Knicks lost to the Mavericks 121-100 in New York in early December. The rematch was his first missed game of the season. Brunson was drafted in the second round by Dallas in 2018. That’s the same year Mavs superstar Luka Doncic went third overall. Brunson blossomed as Doncic’s sidekick and played a pivotal role in a playoff run last season. He signed with the Knicks in free agency.

