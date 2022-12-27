Key findings from the latest transcripts released by the Jan. 6 panel

By Jeremy Herb, Geneva Sands and Marshall Cohen, CNN

The January 6 committee released another batch of transcripts Tuesday, including two more of its interviews with blockbuster witness Cassidy Hutchinson and testimony from several other Trump White House officials.

The House committee has publicly released a flurry of transcripts since issuing its final report on Thursday. Additional transcripts are expected to be made public over the course of the week from the panel’s 1,000-plus interviews conducted during its 18-month investigation.

The committee is releasing the transcripts publicly before it dissolves at the beginning of the next Congress on January 3, when Republicans take control of the House majority.

The committee has previously released depositions from former Trump administration officials, including Pat Cipollone, Hope Hicks, Ivanka Trump, Jeffrey Rosen, William Barr and Mike Pompeo.

Here are the highlights from Tuesday’s batch of transcripts.

QAnon conspiracy discussions in the White House

Hutchinson, the former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, told the committee of several instances where discussion of QAnon conspiracies made its way to the White House.

In her June interview — the fourth she had conducted with the panel — Hutchinson described a discussion of QAnon during a December 2020 meeting with Meadows, then-President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress, including Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene bringing QAnon up several times, though, in the presence of the president, privately with Mark,” Hutchinson testified. “I remember Mark having a few conversations, too, about — more specific to QAnon stuff and more about the idea that they had with the election and, you know, not as much pertaining to the planning of the January 6th rally.”

In her May interview, Hutchinson said she also remembered Greene bringing up QAnon while the Trump was in Georgia for a rally on January 4, 2021.

“Ms. Greene came up and began talking to us about QAnon and QAnon going to the rally, and she had a lot of constituents that are QAnon, and they’ll all be there,” Hutchinson said. “And she was showing him pictures of them traveling up to Washington, D.C., for the rally on the 6th.”

Hutchinson also testified that Trump aide Peter Navarro would bring her materials about the election to pass along to Meadows. “And at one point I had sarcastically said, ‘Oh, is this from your QAnon friends, Peter?’ Because Peter would talk to me frequently about his QAnon friends,” Hutchinson testified.

“He said, ‘Have you looked into it yet, Cass? I think they point out a lot of good ideas. You really need to read this. Make sure the chief sees it,'” she continued.

Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel’s top Republican, asked Hutchinson whether Navarro was being sarcastic about his QAnon friends.

“I did not take it as sarcasm,” Hutchinson said. “Throughout my tenure working for the chief of staff, he would frequently bring in memos and PowerPoints on various policy proposals that — he would then expand on, you know, ‘Q is saying this.'”

Hutchinson’s revisions

After Hutchinson parted ways with a Trump-funded lawyer, her new attorney told the January 6 committee that she needed to clarify and “correct” some of her previous testimony, according to the newly released transcript of her June 2022 deposition.

Hutchinson’s new attorney, Jody Hunt, told the committee that she had things she would like to clarify from her previous testimony, to provide context and “in some respects, to correct.”

“She wants to be clear about it,” Hunt said, thanking the committee for the opportunity to address Hutchinson’s previous testimony.

Hutchinson walked the committee through the transcripts of her first two interviews in order to clarify and elaborate on a number of things she had said.

She went on to provide a significant amount of new and damning testimony about Trump’s actions on January 6, 2021.

