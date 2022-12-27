Doncic has 60-21-10, rallies Mavs to wild OT win over Knicks

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a historic triple-double, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime as the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks. Dallas was down nine with 33 seconds left in regulation before getting even in a back-and-forth sequence capped by Doncic missing a free throw on purpose, ending up with the loose ball on the rebound and hitting a jumper for a 115-115 tie with a second remaining. The first 60-point game in Dallas history also was the first 60-20-10 game in NBA history.

