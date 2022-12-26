Browns’ Garrett benched for start vs Saints for discipline

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was benched for the start of Saturday’s loss to New Orleans by coach Kevin Stefanski for an unspecified team violation. Stefanski says Garrett was being disciplined but didn’t elaborate. Garrett has played much of the season with a shoulder sprain sustained when he flipped his Porsche in September. Garrett wound up playing in 36 of 54 defensive snaps over the weekend. The Browns were knocked out of playoff contention.

