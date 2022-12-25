Passenger laptop fire forces plane evacuation at JFK Airport

NEW YORK (AP) — Emergency responders evacuated a JetBlue flight at JFK International Airport in New York City as a result of a small fire in a passenger’s laptop on Saturday evening. the New York Daily News reports officials from the FAA, JetBlue and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey say the aircraft was taxing to a gate at Terminal 5 when a lithium battery in a passenger’s laptop caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by the crew of JetBlue Flight 662 from Bridgetown, Barbados. First responders and the crew evacuated 67 people from the Airbus A320 jet using an emergency slide system and another 60 passengers exited the plane normally. The Port Authority says seven passengers suffered minor injuries, including smoke inhalation and bruised elbows.

