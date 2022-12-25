Pakistan troops search for attackers after 6 soldiers killed

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say Pakistani forces have expanded their search for the perpetrators in multiple attacks that killed six troops and wounded 17 civilians in a restive southwestern province the previous day. The top government official in the southwestern Baluchistan province says there was a total of nine attacks in the province on Sunday. He said security forces were on high alert. Earlier, the military in a statement said five soldiers, including an army captain, were killed when a roadside bomb exploded near a security forces’ vehicle during a clearance operation in Kahan, a remote area in Baluchistan bordering Afghanistan. The sixth soldier was killed in a shootout with the Pakistani Taliban.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.