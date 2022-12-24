UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonner dead at 45 due to heart complications

(KION-TV)- The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced that "The American Psycho" Stephan Bonner died at 45 while at work Thursday. The UFC said he died of presumed heart complications.

Bonnar was best known for his fight against Forrest Griffin in the first season of the Ultimate Fighter. During the show's season finale, Bonnar and Griffin had arguably one of the most electric bouts the sport has ever seen.

(L-R) Stephan Bonnar and Forrest Griffin react after their historic three-round battle during the Light Heavyweight Final bout during the live Ultimate Fighter Season Finale at the Cox Pavilion on April 9, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

"Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon," said UFC President Dana White. "His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him, and he always gave them his best. He will be missed."

He retired from the UFC with a 15-9 record.