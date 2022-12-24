Thomas Frank signs new deal to stay at Brentford until 2027

LONDON (AP) — Thomas Frank is looking to create “more magic moments” as head coach of Brentford after signing a new long-term contract that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2027. The 49-year-old Dane was appointed in 2018 and guided the club into the top flight for the first time in its history in 2020-21. Frank’s side is 10th this season and will return to Premier League action against Tottenham on Boxing Day bolstered by a 2-1 win over reigning champions Manchester City before the World Cup break. Frank says, “I’m looking forward to hopefully continuing our progress and creating more magic moments together.”

