Snow didn’t stop thousands from attending Braggin’ Rights game Downtown

By Alexis Zotos

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The snow and frigid temperatures didn’t stop fans from packing the sold-out Braggin’ Right at the Enterprise Center Thursday night.

“This is about my 20th [game], I said I wouldnt miss it for anything, even a snow storm,” said Ron Norenberg, an Illinois fan who drove from Danville, IL.

Crews worked to keep the sidewalks clean and road crews in St. Louis City as well as MoDOT and IDOT crewws worked all day to plow streets, something noticed by fans.

“We came from Washington, Missouri so it took us about an hour to get here but the roads weren’t too bad. I think the wind is helping keep the snow off the roadways,” said Tracy Comely, a Missouri fan.

