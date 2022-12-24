San Jose Airport to debut new brand name

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport will be looking to ring in the new year with a fresh name change.

In 2001, the San Jose City council chose to rename the airport in honor of the U.S. Transportaion Secretary Norman Y. Mineta. For 21 years, his name has been associated with the airport, which will still be the case, but the city now wants to emphasize the airport's location, said the airport.

In comes San Jose Mineta International Airport, the new brand name takes Mineta and puts it at the heart of the airport's name while emphasizing the location of the airport. This will not change the airport's official name but will shorten the name for branding purposes.

The airport would not share any other details except that they will provide more details in Jan. 2023.