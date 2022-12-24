Pakistani president repeals colonial-era law against suicide

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani president’s office has announced that the country’s criminal law has been amended to repeal a colonial-era legislation against suicide. The development came in the form of an amendment, signed late Friday by President Arif Alvi and announced by his office on Twitter. The amendment was initially approved by the parliament’s upper house three months ago. Under the previous legislation — a vestige of colonial times from before the 1947 partition that carved out India and Pakistan from the former British Empire — attempted suicide was punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine or both in Pakistan.

