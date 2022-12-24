More migrants dropped outside vice president’s home in freezing weather on Christmas Eve

By Noah Gray

Two busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18 degree weather, a law enforcement source told CNN. The source said there was no one from any organization or aid group on the ground to receive them in front of the Naval Observatory, where the vice president’s home is located.

“It looked like they had to call either family members or somebody else to come and pick them up, but they were standing out there, shivering with blankets for the last five to 10 minutes,” the law enforcement source said.

A separate administration official confirmed the arrival and said law enforcement has estimated that approximately 50 more migrants are inbound and expected late Christmas Eve, likely after 10 p.m. ET. The initial two busloads were taken to local shelters, according to the official.

It’s not clear who is responsible for sending the migrants to the Naval Observatory, though CNN reported earlier this year that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had sent buses of migrants north, including to a location outside Harris’ home.

Abbott is one of at least three Republican governors who have taken credit for busing or flying migrants north this year to protest the Biden administration’s immigration policies. He previously confirmed in September that his state had sent the buses to Harris’ residence at that time.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

