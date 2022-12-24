Harris’ widow on field in Pittsburgh as his No. 32 retired

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers retired the No. 32 of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris during a bittersweet halftime ceremony. The long-planned honor came three days after Harris died at age 72 and one day after the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception,” his last-second touchdown in a playoff victory over the Raiders. Harris’ widow, Dana Dokmanovich, and their son, Dok, joined Steelers president Art Rooney II on the field as he was honored. The Steelers paid tribute to Harris throughout the night. Players wore replicas of his No. 32 into the stadium. Cam Heyward carried a large black flag with Harris’ number.

