Family stuck with flooded apartment on Christmas Eve

By Bridget Spencer

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — It was like Niagara Falls, coming out of the bedroom wall. That was the reality for one South Atlanta family, dealing with a flooded apartment on Christmas Eve.

“It flooded their hopes for Christmas. They thought it was a dream, they woke up and it was real,” said Clara Greene, a family friend.

Greene came over to spend time with her friend Jaquisha Jordan and her three boys for the holidays. Never had they imagined they’d be dealing with ice-cold water at the foot of their beds. The single-digit temperatures didn’t make it any better.

Around 5 a.m., Jaquisha Jordan said she suddenly heard a loud noise and thought somebody was shooting outside. But it was water shooting from the wall.

“All our clothes, all of their stuff that they got for Christmas. Everything is water damaged. The toys they were supposed to use, you can’t use them because everything was floating in the water,” said Jordan.

Now she is left scrambling, trying to figure out how to still make Christmas happen for her children.

“As a parent it kind of makes you feel like a failure, even though it’s not your fault,” she said.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said a fire truck did respond and shut the water off.

The family is now stuck searching for resources to get somewhere dry and warm and to also replace necessities, like clothing.

They said they called a few numbers, but have not gotten the immediate help needed just yet.

“They said unfortunately they are closed for the holidays,” said Greene.

It’s not the way anybody should spend Christmas.

“We are all in this together, what happened to the village?” said Greene.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Pavilion Place apartment complex, but did not yet get a response as of Christmas Eve.

If you’d like to reach out to the family, email greeneclara@yahoo.com.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.