Egypt says basketball stands partly collapse, injuring 27

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say at least 27 people were injured when stands partly collapsed during a basketball game in the capital of Cairo. They say part of the seats fell on supporters Saturday at the Super Cup match between Cairo’s al-Ahly and Ittihad of Alexandria. A spokesman for the Health Ministry says most of the injured suffered broken bones. The match was called off following the incident. Sports incidents are not uncommon in Egypt. A 2012 riot in the coastal city of Port Said caused more than 70 deaths in one of the world’s worst soccer-related incidents.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.