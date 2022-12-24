China’s foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has defended his country’s position on the war in Ukraine and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang on Sunday also blamed America for the deterioration in relations between the world’s two largest economies, saying that China has “firmly rejected the United States’ erroneous China policy.” He spoke by video to a conference in the Chinese capital. China’s refusal to condemn the invasion of Ukraine and join others in imposing sanctions on Russia has further frayed ties and fueled an emerging divide with much of Europe.

