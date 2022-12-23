Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:57 PM

Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz Police

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they caught a 19-year-old man suspected of scamming people by putting fake parking tickets on their vehicles.

Police found fraudulent citations issued to various parked vehicles in the beach area on Wednesday evening. Police said Vela put a QR code on the tickets to direct people to a website for payment.

Damian Vela, of Watsonville, was approached on Thursday at around 4 p.m. by officers near the beach area. He admitted to putting fake tickets on people's cars but denied receiving any payments, said police.

Evidence for this scam was found in the suspect's vehicle, according to police. Vela was arrested and booked into Santa Cruz County Jail for unlawful use of a computer system and attempted fraud.

Detectives are looking for more potential victims. If you know something, call the Investigations Unit at (831) 420-5820

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content