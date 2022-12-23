Seaside Police help returning Army soldier surprise grandmother

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police officers helped give one Seaside grandmother a gift she won't soon forget on Friday.

An Army soldier came to Seaside Police and asked if they could help surprise his grandmother on his unannounced return home. The soldier had just completed a year-long tour at Fort Carson in Colorado.

His grandmother was found having lunch with a friend, so officers asked them to take a random photo of the offices.

While the photo was taken, he snuck behind her for a big surprise.