New this week: ‘White Noise,’ 21 Savage and Kennedy Honors

This week’s new entertainment releases include a streaming concert from 21 Savage, a Netflix film starring Adam Driver made from Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel “White Noise” and a movie marathon on Turner Classic Movies featuring the martini-swilling detectives Nick and Nora Charles from “The Thin Man.” CBS will air the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors, which this year recognized actor George Clooney, the band U2, singers Gladys Knight and Amy Grant and composer Tania León. And the long-running, feel-good British series “Call the Midwife” will premiere its annual Christmas-themed episode on Sunday on PBS.

By The Associated Press

