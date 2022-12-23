Skip to Content
Last-minute Christmas shoppers crowd Salinas stores

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Procrastination, a lot of us do it and regret but no other time does it feel more like the fate of the world is on the line than the two days before Christmas.

Salinas shoppers who waited until the last minute to make Holiday magic happen were in for lines, lines and more lines. Curbside pickup at Target was especially busy.

You think people would learn by now, with online shopping becoming more convenient. But there is nothing like Christmas-induced stress to make you feel alive.

