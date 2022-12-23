Former YouTube star Jenna Marbles marries long-term boyfriend Julien Solomita

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

Former YouTuber Jenna Mourey, known by her channel name Jenna Marbles, has tied the knot with Julien Solomita, according to an Instagram post from her long-time partner.

Solomita posted a series of photos of the couple to his Instagram on Thursday with the caption, “married otters <3." The post features photos of the two apparently on their wedding day, with Mourey clad in a long white dress. The pair's internet-beloved dogs also made an appearance.

The announcement post received likes from over 1.2 million fans. Other prominent influencers including Felix Kjellberg (better known by his YouTube handle “Pewdiepie”), Brittany Broski, and Connor Franta commented their well wishes for the couple.

Solomita is a full-time content creator who produces gaming videos on Twitch as well as lifestyle content on YouTube. Mourey, who became an early YouTube success story in the 2010s, stopped using the platform in 2020 after facing backlash over blackface, racist jokes, and sexism in her early videos.

At the time, she apologized for her “shameful” actions and said she could no longer continue on the platform.

“I just want to make sure the things I’m putting in the world aren’t hurting anyone … so I need to be done with this channel, for now or for forever,” she said in an apology video.

Mourey gained millions of followers for her comedic sketches, satirical how-to videos, and lifestyle videos, which included makeup tutorials and vlogs with her dogs. She also documented her relationship with Solomita in recent years, with videos showcasing the couple cooking and making crafts together.

