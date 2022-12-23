Company: Regulators OK reopening of Kansas pipeline segment

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The operator of a pipeline that spilled about 14,000 barrels of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek says it has permission from U.S. government regulators to reopen the repaired segment where the rupture occurred. Canada-based TC Energy did not say exactly when it would reopen the section of its Keystone pipeline system from Steele City near the Nebraska-Kansas line to Cushing in northern Oklahoma. The company said it will have crews working through the Christmas holiday, including conducting rigorous testing and inspections. The Dec. 7 spill dumped the crude into a creek in Washington County, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City.

