Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:20 AM

30 dogs rescued in raid on Cass County property

By Shain Bergan

Click here for updates on this story

    PLEASANT HILL, Missouri (KCTV) — Thirty dogs were rescued after a search warrant was carried out on a rural Pleasant Hill home Thursday afternoon.

Cass County deputies executed the search warrant at 3:15 p.m. on Roush Road, just a few hours after the warrant had been approved by a county judge.

The sheriff activated the Disaster Emergency Response Team and the Criminal Apprehension Units to assist in the operation, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Following the execution of the warrant, Harrisonville and Raymore animal control officers helped collect 30 dogs from the site. The dogs were seen by a veterinarian, then transported to a local shelter for safekeeping, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office made no mention of any arrests yet in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content