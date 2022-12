SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose International Airport is expecting to see many travelers head out for the holidays.

AAA estimates about 112.7 million will be traveling more than 50 miles or more from December 23 to January 2. Which is an increase of 3.6 million over last year.

KION’s Ana Torrea will have the full story at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.